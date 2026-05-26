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La. 182 reopens in Amelia after Tuesday morning crash
AMELIA — La. 182 in Amelia was briefly closed Tuesday morning after a crash, officials said.
The crash, first reported just after 7 a.m., happened near the Sunoco gas station along the state highway. By 8 a.m., the roadway reopened.
An Acadian Ambulance spokesperson told WBRZ that no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.
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