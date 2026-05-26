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La. 182 reopens in Amelia after Tuesday morning crash

2 hours 32 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, May 26 2026 May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 7:50 AM May 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMELIA — La. 182 in Amelia was briefly closed Tuesday morning after a crash, officials said.

The crash, first reported just after 7 a.m., happened near the Sunoco gas station along the state highway. By 8 a.m., the roadway reopened. 

An Acadian Ambulance spokesperson told WBRZ that no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. 

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