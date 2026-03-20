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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 West closed past Whiskey Bay due to crash

1 hour 55 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 4:03 PM March 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — I-10 West is closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge just past the Whiskey Bay exit due to a crash, Louisiana State Police said. 

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Officials say congestion has reached four miles. 

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Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. 

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