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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 West closed past Whiskey Bay due to crash
BATON ROUGE — I-10 West is closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge just past the Whiskey Bay exit due to a crash, Louisiana State Police said.
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Officials say congestion has reached four miles.
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Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
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