TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound traffic reopens on Mississippi River Bridge after crash
BATON ROUGE — Two lanes of I-10 eastbound traffic were blocked on the Mississippi River Bridge for about an hour after a crash on Friday
The crash happened near the Nicholson Drive exit of I-10 on the bridge and has left the two left lanes blocked. EMS responded to the crash, but did not transport any patients.
Traffic was approaching La. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish.
