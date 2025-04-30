TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound reopened near Grosse Tete after crews clear trailer that crossed median

GROSSE TETE — Recovery efforts for a tractor-trailer that crossed the center median on Interstate 10 between Grosse Tete and Lobdell brought eastbound traffic to a halt for multiple hours Wednesday.

According to the Department of Transportation and Development, vehicle recovery operations were happening near Mile Marker 143 near the Iberville-West Baton Rouge Parish line.

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that around 8:00 a.m., they responded to a tractor trailer that was left in the center median of the interstate. Deputies said that no injuries were reported.

By 11:50 a.m., the roadway was closed by DOTD to allow crews to clear the trailer. The road was reopened at 2:15 a.m., the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The blockage caused congestion about 10 miles back past Ramah.