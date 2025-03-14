71°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute
Daily commute updates can be found here:
Dense Fog Advisory in Baton Rouge until 11:00 a.m; FERRIES OUT OF SERVICE
4:47 a.m.: Accident reported. Right lane blocked on I-10 eastbound at LA-30/Nicholson Dr
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
-
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...
-
Three wanted after Grambling police responds to 'firearm-related incident', no injuries reported
-
Zachary community lights the night for policeman, firefighter killed in line of...