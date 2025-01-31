64°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute
Daily Commute updates can be found here to help though the daily commute.
6am.m: Road blocked due to jackknifed 18-wheeler in Denham Springs on Lockhart Rd. NB?SB ALL CLEAR
7 a.m.: Wreck on I-10 EB in Sorrento @ LA 22 with shoulder blocked ALL CLEAR
Principals reject one-time transfer opportunity for high school athletes
Police arrest man after shooting death at Airline Highway McDonald's
Blind Baton Rouge tenet living without water, electricity; two men hope to...
Baton Rouge Police say gun burglaries are happening more frequently
LSU professor removed for political comments temporarily reinstated by court