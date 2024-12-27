71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute

2 hours 25 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, December 27 2024 Dec 27, 2024 December 27, 2024 6:36 AM December 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day

Trending News

6:30 A.M.: WRECK ON I-110 IN GOV. MANSION'S CRUVE AFFECTING NB/SB LANES

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days