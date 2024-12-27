71°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day
Trending News
6:30 A.M.: WRECK ON I-110 IN GOV. MANSION'S CRUVE AFFECTING NB/SB LANES
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hammond restaurant posts video of pig mascot being stolen on Christmas
-
Vacant house fire on Hammond Street ruled to be arson
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
NOPD seeks 3 believed to be from Baton Rouge area in Nov....
-
Weight drugs seem to reduce alcohol cravings, too
Sports Video
-
Many LSU sports ramp up after the holidays and into the new...
-
Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...