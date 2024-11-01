TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

7:55 a.m.: All lanes now open on I-10/I-110.

5:45 a.m.: I-10 westbound at the I-110 split is COMPLETELY SHUT DOWN due to a multi-car crash. Use an alternate route.