73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute

3 hours 35 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, November 01 2024 Nov 1, 2024 November 01, 2024 5:36 AM November 01, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

7:55 a.m.: All lanes now open on I-10/I-110. 

-

5:45 a.m.: I-10 westbound at the I-110 split is COMPLETELY SHUT DOWN due to a multi-car crash. Use an alternate route. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days