90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Florida Boulevard reopens near Flannery Road after truck crash

4 hours 21 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, September 23 2025 Sep 23, 2025 September 23, 2025 8:01 AM September 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Florida Boulevard was briefly closed to westbound traffic near Flannery Road after a truck crash on Wednesday. 

All lanes were blocked at Flannery starting around 6:50 a.m.

By 8 a.m., the roadway reopened.

Officials said no injuries were reported in the crash.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days