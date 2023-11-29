50°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Flipped Concrete Truck Between Holden and Albany on I-12 EB
BATON ROUGE - The inside lane between Holden and Albany on I-12 East is blocked due to an overturned concrete truck.
As of 8:03 a.m. Wednesday, there are no reported injuries.
Authorities say to avoid I-12 between Holden and Albany near mile marker 30 as crew work to clear the scene.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Boil & Roux feuding with Denise Amoroso
-
Sheriff Edwards takes a look back at the last 20 years before...
-
Residents say nothing being done about rash of car break-ins, thefts at...
-
Millions allocated for security upgrades at EBR juvenile facility unspent; money was...
-
Apple 'NameDrop' feature worries some parents