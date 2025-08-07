77°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Delays at U.S. Highway 190 before Mississippi River Bridge after crash

2 hours 39 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, August 07 2025 Aug 7, 2025 August 07, 2025 6:02 PM August 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - A crash at U.S. Highway 190 before the Mississippi River Bridge resulted in delays, according to traffic officials.

While officials initially closed the left lane of U.S. 190, all lanes are open as of 6:00 p.m. Congestion is approaching Lobdell Highway.

No information on the crash or injuries was immediately available.

