TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crash involving 18-wheeler, multiple cars blocks ramp on I-110 southbound near Government

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A crash involving an 18-wheeler and multiple other cars has blocked one lane on I-110 southbound near Government Street. 

The blockage is causing congestion approaching North Boulevard.

WBRZ has reached out to officials about any injuries connected to the crash.

