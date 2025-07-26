87°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes reopened after wreck on I-10 Eastbound at Bluebonnet

Saturday, July 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A two-vehicle crash involving a disabled truck initially shut down multiple lanes on I-10 Eastbound at Bluebonnet Saturday afternoon. 

Upon arrival, first responders moved the disabled truck out of the middle of the road and opened all lanes except the right. 

One person was hurt and taken to a hospital in stable condition, sources confirmed to WBRZ. 

The crash happened at 1:46 p.m.

Traffic was backed up past the Essen Lane exit.

All lanes reopened just after 2:30 p.m., according to the DOTD. 

