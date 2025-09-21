TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes clear on I-10 East at Bluebonnet after wreck

BATON ROUGE — The left lane was blocked on I-10 Eastbound at Bluebonnet due to a wreck on Sunday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Traffic was backed up to Essen Lane.

All lanes were cleared just before 1 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.