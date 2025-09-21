92°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes clear on I-10 East at Bluebonnet after wreck
BATON ROUGE — The left lane was blocked on I-10 Eastbound at Bluebonnet due to a wreck on Sunday afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Traffic was backed up to Essen Lane.
All lanes were cleared just before 1 p.m.
Trending News
There were no reported injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: Man found shot dead behind business on Scenic Highway
-
LSU welcomes Southeastern for a Saturday night matchup in Death Valley
-
St. Charles Catholic holds on to beat Dunham
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Catholic at U-High
-
Elected position remains open for more than a year in Pointe Coupee...