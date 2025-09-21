92°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes clear on I-10 East at Bluebonnet after wreck

1 hour 49 minutes 8 seconds ago Sunday, September 21 2025 Sep 21, 2025 September 21, 2025 12:41 PM September 21, 2025 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The left lane was blocked on I-10 Eastbound at Bluebonnet due to a wreck on Sunday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Traffic was backed up to Essen Lane. 

All lanes were cleared just before 1 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

