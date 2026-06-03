Morgan City burglary investigation leads to 4 arrests and multiple charges

MORGAN CITY — Police arrested four people in connection with a string of burglaries in the Morgan City area.

Elton Pinn, 42; Curtis Richard, 49; Justin Adams, 48; and Kelly Landry Wiggins, 44, all face a variety of burglary and theft-related charges.

Police say they stole thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry, tools, copper wire, household items and other personal property from various local homes and businesses.

"Chief Chad M. Adams is extremely proud of the dedication and persistence displayed by our investigators throughout this lengthy investigation," MCPD said. "Their hard work has led to multiple arrests, but the work is not done. We will continue to pursue every individual involved and hold them accountable for their actions."

Adams and Pinn each face three counts of simple burglary, with Pinn also facing criminal trespassing and felony theft charges.

Richard was charged with five counts of simple burglary, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property.

Wiggins faces charges of accessory after the fact to felony theft and resisting an officer.