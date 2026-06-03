Shia LaBeouf sentenced to 2 years of probation after pleading guilty to battery in Mardi Gras fight

NEW ORLEANS — Actor Shia LaBeouf pleaded guilty to battery charges in connection with a fight at a New Orleans bar during Mardi Gras earlier this year, WWL reported Wednesday.

LaBeouf was sentenced to a six-month suspended sentence, as well as two years of active probation, following his guilty plea for the incident that happened in the Marigny. The "Transformers" and "Megalopolis" actor must also complete anger management and sensitivity training, WWL added.

The 39-year-old actor was arrested early Mardi Gras Day at R Bar on Royal Street after he became combative with staff and patrons, striking multiple people.

The star, also known for his role in "Holes," was also accused of shouting homophobic remarks during his altercation. LaBeouf denied shouting the slurs, WWL added.