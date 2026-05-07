TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 1 person injured in crash that causes backups on I-12 westbound near Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A Thursday morning crash on I-12 westbound at Airline Highway caused the two right lanes to be blocked.

Traffic is stopped and backed up to the O'Neal Lane exit. The crash was first reported around 5:26 a.m.

Officials told WBRZ that one person was injured in the crash.