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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 1 person injured in crash that causes backups on I-12 westbound near Airline Highway

2 hours 31 minutes ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 May 07, 2026 5:39 AM May 07, 2026 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -  A Thursday morning crash on I-12 westbound at Airline Highway caused the two right lanes to be blocked.

Traffic is stopped and backed up to the O'Neal Lane exit. The crash was first reported around 5:26 a.m.

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Officials told WBRZ that one person was injured in the crash.

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