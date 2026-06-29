Woman accused of identity theft arrested after thousands of dollars were allegedly spent on fast food

NAPOLEONVILLE — A woman accused of identity theft and bank fraud was arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, on Jan. 23, deputies received a complaint from a woman who claimed that her bank card information was being used at multiple fast-food locations over a one-year period without her knowledge, with the charges totaling over $2,600.

During the investigation, deputies contacted the loss prevention and risk management personnel for one of the fast-food chains and obtained video surveillance evidence, which led to the suspect being identified as Nyeisha Davis.

Davis was arrested on Friday in St. James Parish before being released to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center for identity theft and bank fraud.

She currently remains incarcerated with a bond of $60,000.