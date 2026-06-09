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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 2 lanes of I-10 eastbound reopen after crash on Mississippi River Bridge
BATON ROUGE — Two lanes of I-10 eastbound coming into Baton Rouge on the Mississippi River Bridge were blocked Tuesday morning after a crash.
The crash, first reported around 8 a.m., left a car turned around in the roadway with rear-end damage. The crash resulted in two left lanes being blocked.
By 9:30 a.m., the crash had been cleared and the roadway reopened.
Traffic was congested in West Baton Rouge Parish approaching La. 415.
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