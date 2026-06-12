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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 2 lanes reopen on I-10 westbound near Dalrymple Drive after crash

2 hours 5 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2026 Jun 12, 2026 June 12, 2026 6:14 AM June 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A crash on I-10 westbound near Dalrymple Drive caused two lanes of traffic to be shut down on Friday morning. 

The crash was first reported around 5:55 a.m. By 6:30 a.m., the roadway reopened.

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