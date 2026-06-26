TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Mississippi River Bridge on I-10 westbound reopens after wreck

PORT ALLEN — A crash on I-10 westbound closed the left lane over the Mississippi River Bridge on Friday morning.

The crash was first reported around 9:30 a.m., with the wreck cleared by 10 a.m.

Traffic was backed up to the 10/12 split near the Hammond exit, with delays running around 20 minutes.