Zachary Police looking for 2 suspects wanted for theft at Home Depot

ZACHARY — The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people connected to a theft at Home Depot.

According to police, the theft happened on June 6.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Stuckey directly at nstuckey@zacharypd.org or call 225-654-1922. Reference file number 26-005069.

Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 225-344-7867.