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Zachary Police looking for 2 suspects wanted for theft at Home Depot

2 hours 20 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2026 Jun 29, 2026 June 29, 2026 9:58 AM June 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Denetria Lee

ZACHARY — The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people connected to a theft at Home Depot.

According to police, the theft happened on June 6.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Stuckey directly at nstuckey@zacharypd.org or call 225-654-1922. Reference file number 26-005069.

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