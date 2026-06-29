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Zachary Police looking for 2 suspects wanted for theft at Home Depot
ZACHARY — The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people connected to a theft at Home Depot.
According to police, the theft happened on June 6.
Anyone with information can contact Officer Stuckey directly at nstuckey@zacharypd.org or call 225-654-1922. Reference file number 26-005069.
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Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 225-344-7867.
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