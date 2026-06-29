Little Town Zachary to close its doors in September

ZACHARY — Little Town, an indoor play place designed as a replica of downtown Zachary, announced that it will be closing its doors on Monday.

As a mother of three, Janelle Strahan was inspired to create something special in town that kids could truly enjoy.

“Basically the main theme of the business is it looks like a little Zachary, so every house is sponsored by a local business, so it looks like a real business,” Strahan previously told WBRZ.

On social media on Monday, Strahan expressed her appreciation for the community's support and the sadness she felt closing the business.

"I have met thousands of families and have had a front row seat watching your littles grow. I can never express the joy that has brought me and how grateful I am to those who continued to choose Little Town time and time again."

While Strahan can no longer continue running Little Town herself, she is actively looking for someone to take over the business.

"Over the last 6 months, I have actively tried to find a new owner that would continue to love and grow Little Town in its current space here in Zachary."

Anyone interested in continuing Little Town in its current space should reach out to Strahan directly.

The daycare's last day of operation will be on September 25, with the last day for birthday parties being held on September 26.