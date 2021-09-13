77°
Teacher at La. prison arrested; allegedly sneaking inmates cellphones, cigarettes and alcohol

Monday, September 13 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A contract teacher at Dixon Correctional Institute was arrested after allegedly sneaking inmates cellphones, cigarettes and alcohol.

Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 61-year-old Mark Shamburger is no longer allowed on Department of Corrections property.

Shamburger was booked in East Felecia Parish Jail for introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.

