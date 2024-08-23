Teacher arrested after alleged altercation with 13-year-old student in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG - A teacher was arrested after an alleged altercation with a 13-year-old student at St. Helena Career and College Academy, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department.

Ambria Cook was arrested for simple battery after a Wednesday altercation with a female student, deputies said.

The court date for Cook is being set for October, according to the SHPSD. Deputies did not comment on if the student is facing charges.