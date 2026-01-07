Tangiphoa deputies arrest Ponchatoula High student who allegedly injured teacher during fight

PONCHATOULA — A Ponchatoula High School student was arrested Wednesday after allegedly injuring a teacher during a fight at school, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The student, a 15-year-old boy, allegedly got into a fight involving three other students outside the school cafeteria before 8 a.m. TPSO said that in the scuffle, the 15-year-old intentionally hit a teacher and a security guard and threatened other school administrators afterward.

The teacher was taken to a hospital but has since been released, according to TPSO.

The student was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on charges of second-degree battery on a school teacher, battery on a school teacher, simple battery on a security guard, simple assault, disturbing the peace by fighting, unlawful disruption of school operations and inciting a riot.

TPSO said other students involved in the fight are expected to be issued a summons.