Tangipahoa Sheriff Gerald Sticker issues statement on failed tax proposal after social media post

HAMMOND — After a frustration-laden Facebook post by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Gerald Sticker reiterated his disappointment on Monday regarding the failed tax proposal that would have raised nearly $25 million for the sheriff's office over the next decade.

After voters rejected the proposal on Saturday, TPSO expressed its frustration on social media.

"Sleep tight tonight, Tangipahoa, while just 9 deputies work to protect all 139,000 of you," the post read.

On Monday, Sticker addressed the comments but doubled down on his own disappointment with the election results.

"My initial statement reflected both my frustration on behalf of our deputies and my deep commitment to protecting the people of Tangipahoa Parish," he opened.

"My comment's intent was to highlight the stark reality of how thin our resources are stretched — not to criticize voters, but to ensure the public understands the challenge we face," he later continued.

He added that it is "no secret" that the department is "underfunded, understaffed and under-equipped," but emphasized that he and his department remain committed to protecting the parish.

Read the full statement below: