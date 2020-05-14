Tangipahoa Parish School System to allow parents to choose their student's 2020 school plan

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Starting August 2020, families will be allowed to choose how their student's go to school.

The district plans to offer a variety of learning models from which families can choose. This fall students can either have a fully virtual learning, blended virtual learning, or tradition classroom-setting learning model. Parents can select a model that works best for them.

Students will be able to participate in extracurricular activities at the school site where they are enrolled.

Parents in Tangipahoa can fill out this form to express interest in optional learning modules. Completing the form will not lock your child into a particular model.