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Tangipahoa Parish's Advanced College and Career Center conducts mock emergency medical responder drill
INDEPENDENCE — The Tangipahoa Parish School System held a mock emergency medical responder drill on Tuesday to give area students a chance to test the life-saving skills, critical thinking and medical expertise developed during the school year.
The drill was held at the TPSS Advanced College and Career Center, the former Independence Middle School, and allowed for a hands-on simulation to provide a realistic environment for students studying at the school.
The campus allows students to earn certifications and work with local workforce leaders to help prepare a new generation of first responders to serve their community.
Officials said the drill held on Tuesday involved students from all area high schools.
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"They're getting real-life experience that they can take with them beyond the classroom," site administrator Lula Williams said.
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