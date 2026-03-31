Former LDWF secretary pleads guilty to money laundering, wire fraud charges; faces jail time, fines

LAFAYETTE — Jack Montoucet, the former secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, pleaded guilty to playing a role in a kickback scheme involving a statewide department contract, The Advocate reported Tuesday.

Montoucet was indicted on conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud charges in May 2025. The indictment said Montoucet made $122,507.96 off the scheme.

He previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A former state legislator, Montoucet was appointed to head LDWF in January 2017 by former Gov. John Bel Edwards. He resigned abruptly in April 2023 after it came to light that he allegedly conspired with two people, LDWF Commissioner Dusty J. Guidry and business owner Leonard C. Franques IV, from May 2020 to June 2022 to make money for themselves using the agency's authority.

Franques owned two businesses that provided online educational courses to be used by LDWF and were created in 2020.

Montoucet is due in court for sentencing on June 30. He faces up to $1 million in fines, as well as jail time.