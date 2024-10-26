87°
Tangipahoa Parish placed under burn ban effective immediately

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish is under a burn ban effective immediately due to extremely dry conditions.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller issued the parish-wide ban Saturday afternoon; it will remain in place until further notice.

The burn ban includes all open residential and commercial burning but does not include bar-b-que pits, grills or fire pits.

Miller asks that citizens “use extreme caution.”

A map of parishes currently under burn bans can be found here.

