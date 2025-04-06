58°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Southbound lanes of I-110 blocked at North 22nd Street exit

1 hour 24 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, April 06 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 110 is blocked at North 22nd Street, leaving congestion past the Chippewa exit. 

Drivers are encouraged to get off the interstate before the North 22nd exit due to the shutdown. 

