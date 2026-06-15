Tangipahoa Parish inmate awaiting trial for rape recaptured after escaping from courthouse

AMITE — A Tangipahoa Parish Jail inmate was rebooked on new charges after escaping from the Tangipahoa Parish courthouse on Monday morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that around 10:20 a.m., 19-year-old Donnie Stevenson was seen climbing over the loading dock gate at the back of the parish courthouse on Bay Street in Amite.

Stevenson was barefoot, shackled and wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of the escape.

Deputies, along with the Amite Police Department, found Stevenson hiding under a truck one block from the courthouse near Duncan Avenue and Mulberry Street within 30 minutes with the assistance of a K-9.

Stevenson was awaiting trial for first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery and illegal possession of stolen things after he allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman outside of a Target parking lot in Hammond in March. He has been housed at Angola since December following a brief escape at the courthouse under similar circumstances.

Stevenson will be sent back to Angola after being booked for simple escape.

The sheriff's office has placed one deputy on administrative leave as the investigation into the incident continues.

The sheriff's office also announced that it is actively working with the parish government to increase security features of the courthouse loading dock area.