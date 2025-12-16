58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa inmate in jail for rape now faces escape charges after allegedly running from transport van

1 hour 40 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, December 16 2025 Dec 16, 2025 December 16, 2025 10:12 AM December 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

AMITE — A Tangipahoa Parish Jail inmate arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and raped her outside a Target has been rebooked on escape charges, deputies said. 

Donnie Stevenson, 18, is now facing simple escape and resisting arrest after he allegedly ran away from a transport vehicle outside the courthouse around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Inmates scheduled for court, including Stevenson, were offloading a transport van in the outside loading dock area behind the closed security gate.

"Thanks to cooperation from several witnesses and the skills of K-9 Thor, Stevenson was quickly tracked to a nearby neighborhood and taken into custody," deputies said. 

Stevenson may face additional charges, deputies added.

Stevenson was in jail since March after he was arrested for allegedly following a woman inside a Target, kidnapped and then assaulting her outside in the parking lot. He was booked on first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery and illegal possession of stolen things.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days