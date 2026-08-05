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Tangipahoa Parish deputies investigating shooting at pool party that left 3 people injured
HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a pool party that injured three people.
According to deputies, dispatchers received multiple calls reporting shots fired along Hinson Road near Old Baton Rouge Highway around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
When deputies arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both with graze wounds. Shortly after this, a 25-year-old man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds. The trio was all released the same night the shooting happened.
Deputies later learned that the shooting stemmed from an argument at a large pool party. The argument soon escalated to gunfire being exchanged, deputies added.
While deputies were at the scene investigating the shooting, a large fight broke out among the remaining crowd, which resulted in deputies using tasers to end the fight. Five women were cited with misdemeanor summonses as a result.
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Deputies are still working through several leads in the investigation.
Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about the shooting to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-902-2088.
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