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Tangipahoa Parish deputies investigating shooting at pool party that left 3 people injured

41 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2026 Aug 5, 2026 August 05, 2026 12:48 PM August 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a pool party that injured three people. 

According to deputies, dispatchers received multiple calls reporting shots fired along Hinson Road near Old Baton Rouge Highway around 9 p.m. on Saturday. 

When deputies arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both with graze wounds. Shortly after this, a 25-year-old man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds. The trio was all released the same night the shooting happened.

Deputies later learned that the shooting stemmed from an argument at a large pool party. The argument soon escalated to gunfire being exchanged, deputies added.

While deputies were at the scene investigating the shooting, a large fight broke out among the remaining crowd, which resulted in deputies using tasers to end the fight. Five women were cited with misdemeanor summonses as a result.

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Deputies are still working through several leads in the investigation. 

Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about the shooting to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-902-2088.

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