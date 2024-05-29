Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish deputies contact two men with knowledge of inmates who escaped jail over weekend
AMITE — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has identified and contacted two subjects believed to have knowledge of the two inmates still on the run from authorities after escaping the parish jail over the weekend.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that the two white males were caught on security footage and are believed to hold valuable information related to the escaped inmates, although they are not suspects themselves. The Sheriff's Office did not reveal where the footage was captured.
Four inmates escaped from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail over the weekend and deputies were not aware they were gone until a family member of one of the inmates that escaped Saturday called the jail Sunday afternoon. Two of the inmates, Travon Johnson, 21, and Avery Guidry, 19, were taken back into custody after they were found in a dumpster behind a Hammond Dollar General.
Deputies are still searching for 20-year-old Omarion Hookfin and 20-yea-old Jamarcus Cyprian.
Johnson, Guidry and Hookfin were in jail for murder charges relative to a brutal Hammond home invasion and homicide in 2022. Cyprian was serving time for armed robbery. All four inmates escaped through a breach in the facility's fence.
