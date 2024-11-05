Tangipahoa Mayor loses race by one vote, 3/4 propositions fail, other Tangipahoa Parish election results here

TANGIPAHOA — By a single vote, Virginia "Jenny" Gray (D) has unseated incumbent Sheila Martin (D) as mayor for the village of Tangipahoa.

Complete but unofficial results show Gray received 118 votes to Martin's 117.

Amite -

The race for mayor of Amite will go to a runoff between incumbent Walter Daniels III (D) and Damon Ellzey (R).

Daniels received 42.29% of the vote with Ellzey receiving 30.83%. Ayana Buchanan (D) received 24.81% of the votes

Amite Police Chief Lendrick "Len" Francois easily won another term, receiving 82.83% of the vote against challenger Darrell Michael (I).

Amite City Council had four open representative openings.

To represent District 1 of Amite City Council, voters elected Kenyetta Richardson (D) over Carl "Top" Foster (no party).

District 2 will have a runoff between Maria Coleman (D) and Michael Griffin(D). Coleman received 100 votes and Griffin received 92.

In District 3 Charles Mose Guzzardo (R) beat Emanuel Zanders III (D).

In District 4, Shirley Jo Russell Core (R) won against "Bill" Hood (R) and Horace M. Martin (D).

Roseland -

Roseland voters elected Van Showers (D) mayor.

Showers received 223 votes and David Walton Hall(R) received 154. Neither were incumbents.

In the police chief race, Roseland voters reelected Andrew "Rabbit" Henderson (no party).

Henderson got 262 votes and opponent Decarlos Trice (D) got 111.

Roseland elected five aldermen: Katina R. Bates (no party), C. Yvette Brooks-Johnson (D), Wanda "Yodie" McCoy (D), Kevin Robinson (D) and Sandra W. Turner (D)

The town chose between five democrats and one candidate representing no party. Democrats Tracy Johnson and Shavanna McCoy did not receive enough votes.

Propositions -

Voters rejected a parish proposition to renew a property tax to support libraries.

The city of Hammond voted not to amend the Home Rule Charter so that the police chief may not be removed by the vote of not less than three members at a regular meeting of the Council or at a special meeting of the Council called for that purpose.

The city of Hammond also rejected a change to the Home Rule Charter that would have allowed the city to incur bonded debt.