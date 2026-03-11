Tangipahoa deputies: Over a dozen dogs rescued, three wanted after dog fighting event discovered

ROSELAND - Over a dozen dogs were rescued and three people are wanted after a dog-fighting operation was discovered at a convenience store's property in Roseland, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they received a tip on February 21 about a dog fighting event at the Old Country Dollar Store on Highway 10 near Anderson Road.

When deputies arrived, more than a dozen individuals scattered from a shop-type building. Officials said they found a puppy as well as a boxing-type ring, a scale and a program booklet featuring various dogs as contestants.

As detectives investigated, they found a property about a mile away from the event location and found 13 dogs chained to a line of poles surrounded by an electric fence. Most of the dogs, but not all, had only a plastic barrel for shelter and dirty water bowls; no food was found anywhere on the property as well, deputies said.

Several dogs had numerous old scars, with one having a more recent eye injury and one with a tail injury.

The property owner, Alfred Dyson, 64, was booked for dog fighting and cruelty to animals. Alfred Lott, Jr., 52, Arthur Rose, Sr., 43, and David Coleman III, 26, are wanted on dog fighting and cruelty to animals.

More arrests are expected, officials said. Detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact officials at 985-902-2088.