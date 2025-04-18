73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa deputies looking for man last seen heading towards Kentwood pond

3 hours 5 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, April 18 2025 Apr 18, 2025 April 18, 2025 6:54 PM April 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KENTWOOD — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a man who was last seen heading to a pond off of Pone Blades Road to go fishing on Tuesday.

Deputies say, 30-year-old Dakota Forrest was last seen on Tuesday, April 15. Authorities say his phone, cigarettes and 4-wheeler have been found by the pond, but there is no additional sign of Forrest.

Anyone with information about Forrest's whereabouts should call (985) 402-0214. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days