Tangipahoa deputies issue warning for new 'green fentanyl' appearing on the Northshore

HAMMOND — Tangipahoa Parish residents should be wary of a new drug on the scene called "green fentanyl," the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.

TPSO said the drug has been seized in several recent investigations across the Northshore region. It ranges in consistency and can feel like sidewalk chalk, gel or a tar-like form. According to TPSO, a lethal dose for the average adult could be as little as two milligrams, the equivalent of two grains of salt. Deputies said the drug has been linked to a recent spike in overdoses in the region.

The sheriff's office said to be vigilant of the following signs of an overdose:

- Severe sleepiness or inability to wake up

- Slow or absent breathing

- Snoring or gurgling noises

- Cold, clammy skin

- Blue or gray lips and fingers

- Tiny pupils

TPSO said in the event of an overdose, call 911 and use Narcan, which can be obtained for free from various public health initiatives across Louisiana.

TPSO also wants to remind residents who may be struggling with addiction that it partners with Operation Angel to provide free treatment with zero consequences. Anyone interested in Operation Angel can go to any TPSO office or call 985-747-9696.