Tangipahoa deputies arrest two, looking for two more accused of shoplifting from Dollar General

HAMMOND - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish have issued two people summonses and are still looking for two others accused of shoplifting from a Hammond Dollar General.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Riyuana Green and 18-year-old Tyriunna Campbell were arrested for shoplifting and warrants have been issued for 18-year-old Kayla Toefield and a 15-year-old girl.

Deputies said the four were in Dollar General along Wardline Road in Hammond on April 24. Another customer told management that they saw the women taking things out of their packaging and hiding them in their clothes. They allegedly left without paying for anything.