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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
4:40a: Off ramp blocked due to vehicle fire in Whiskey Bay on I 10 WB off-ramp to Hwy 975/Whiskey Bay/Exit 127
6:55a: Accident. Right shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB after Millerville Rd/Exit 6, stop and go traffic back to Juban Rd/LA 1026/Exit 12; CLEARED
8a: Disabled vehicle in Baton Rouge on I-110 SB at Hollywood St/Exit 5A, stop and go traffic back to US 61/US 190/Airline Hwy/Opelousas/Exit 5B; CLEARED
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8:05a: Disabled vehicle in South Burbank on Ben Hur Rd at Burbank Drive
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