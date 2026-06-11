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Livingston Parish Fire District 4 opens new station on Satsuma Road

42 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, June 10 2026 Jun 10, 2026 June 10, 2026 11:20 PM June 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish Fire District 4 has officially opened a new fire station along Satsuma Road, south of Interstate 12.

Station 11 is described as a state of the art facility. District leaders say it will allow them to provide faster emergency response and better firefighter readiness.

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The new station is also expected to bring improved service for residents in the area.

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