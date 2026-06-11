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Port Allen council approves $33,000 to upgrade police patrol cars
PORT ALLEN — The Port Allen City Council has unanimously approved $33,000 for the police department to upgrade its patrol vehicles.
The funds will cover new equipment including surveillance cameras and in-car radios. The department has gone without these resources since 2023.
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Police Chief Donovan Mitchell hopes the investment will help crack down on speeding and other crimes in the community.
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