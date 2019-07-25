71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Take a walk-thru the new LSU Football Operations center

2 hours 24 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 July 24, 2019 11:27 PM July 24, 2019 in Video
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael R Cauble

LSU invited the media to tour their new 112,515 square foot Football Operations and Performance Nutrition Center on Wednesday afternoon. 

I put together a rough cut of some of the features and video as well as interviews with some of the men responsible for the ideas that went into the designs. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days