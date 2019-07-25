71°
Take a walk-thru the new LSU Football Operations center
LSU invited the media to tour their new 112,515 square foot Football Operations and Performance Nutrition Center on Wednesday afternoon.
I put together a rough cut of some of the features and video as well as interviews with some of the men responsible for the ideas that went into the designs.
