Game of the Week: Denham Springs high-powered offense buries Prairieville
DENHAM SPRINGS - Denham Springs picked up its fourth straight district win Friday night over Prairieville.
The Yellowjackets offense was on fire all night en route to 51-13 win over the Hurricanes.
Denham Springs quarterback Da'Jean Golmond tossed a handful of first half touchdowns, starting with a pass to Hayden Ray in the first quarter to make it a 10-0 game.
Prairieville's Skylar Kelly would answer right back with a long rushing touchdown, but Golmond and the Yellowjackets owned the second quarter. Golmond found his brother Da'Sean for two touchdowns and Trey Seals for another.
Denham Springs is now 6-2 this season and 4-1 in district play.
