Take a tour: LSU unveils new football recovery center

BATON ROUGE - After Sunday’s game, the Tigers will have the chance to fully rejuvenate in the football operations building's brand-new recovery center.

After years in the making the LSU football team now has a new state of the art recovery center. The Tigers will use new wellness technologies and a revamped players' lounge to aid their recovery between practices and games.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says it's an essential piece of the football operations center.

"We can get our players to perform at the highest level all year, and that's what this is about. We're talking about the potential of 17 college football games, which is equal to an NFL schedule. To do that, they've got to learn about recovery," Kelly said.

The center has rooms with massage chairs, high-tech sleep pods, hydrotherapy, and more.

One room includes a cryotherapy chamber and a red light therapy table, which, Senior Associate Athletic Trainer Owen Stanley says, helps rejuvenate cells and shorten recovery time.

"So 20 minutes in this is all about cellular recovery and being able to produce more cells,” Stanley said.

The space also features a barbershop, and a room for players to record podcasts and build their brands.

”Everything is thought out, every single thing, every detail is thought out from the music that we're playing, the lights we have on or not have on, from the flow of the air and the temperature, everything is thought out," Director of Athletic Development Jake Flint said.

Players will use tools like a daily wellness questionnaire to help assess their care.

"They're answering questionnaires and they're letting us know hey I didn't sleep that well I'm a little stressed out, we can put them in sleep pod and make sure they get the proper rest and regeneration before 48 hours out from a game and now we know we have these things at our finger tip we know that we can use them and push into them," Flint said.

The team says this will put LSU football to the next level.

“We got all the bases covered from a standpoint of both regeneration recovery but also performance and return to play corrective exercises," Stanley said.