Tails everywhere! Dogs were seen taking over Downtown BR

BATON ROUGE - All day Sunday, dozens of dogs took over the streets of downtown. It was for Krewe of Mutts' 25th annual Paw-ty, costume contest and parade!

"She is going to be Ash Fetchum from Pokemon to tribute the 90's," Amanda said, showing off her homemade costume.

This years theme was Pawty like it's 1999.

"90's is such a broad theme, so I tried to think of something that meant something to me, and Pokemon was a huge phenomenon and still is," Amanda said.

The best part of the event is the money raised. All proceeds go to the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society, and their efforts to end overcrowding at shelters.

"So the parade is our biggest annual fundraiser, and it's obviously our 25th years of doing it with 100% of the proceeds going to spay and neuter programs. So that not only helps us spay and neuter the dogs and cats we get into our shelter for adoption, but also to help the public spay and neuter their pets as well," Libby Haydel, CAAWS Board member, VP & Krewe of Mutts parade chair, said.

Didn't make it out, but want to help? Donate here.