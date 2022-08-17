90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge

Tuesday, August 16 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive. 

The sheriff's office said deputies had found the gun that was tossed from the car, but they were still looking for the apparent drugs. 

It wasn't immediately clear what charges those involved in the chase might face. 

