TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:12a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on I 10 EB at LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED

7a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy NB at Jefferson Hwy; CLEARED

7a: Accident in South Bluebonnet on Highland Rd at Highlandia Dr; CLEARED

7:25a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B, stop and go traffic back to Perkins Rd/Exit 157A; CLEARED